Toddler killed by car in maiden

MAIDEN, N.C. — A toddler was hit and killed by car in Catawba County on Saturday night, according to the North Carlina State Highway Patrol.

NCSHP says they responded to the crash in Maiden on Buffalo Shoals Road at Abernathy Williams Road around 7:30 p.m. on Saturday.

When they arrived, they found a 2-year-old boy hit by a car. They say he was in the roadway when he was hit.

He was transported to a hospital in Charlotte and died of his injuries.

The driver of the car that hit him was not injured and will not face charges.

