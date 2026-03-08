1 sent to hospital after south Charlotte stabbing, MEDIC says

CHARLOTTE — One person was sent to a hospital after a stabbing in south Charlotte on Sunday morning, MEDIC said.

MEDIC responded to the 100 block of Tyvola Road around 9:15 a.m. Sunday.

Officials said they found one person was suffering from a stab wound.

The patient was sent to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries, MEDIC said.

No additional details have been made available.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates

