1 sent to hospital after south Charlotte stabbing, MEDIC says

CHARLOTTE — One person was sent to a hospital after a stabbing in south Charlotte on Sunday morning, MEDIC said.
MEDIC responded to the 100 block of Tyvola Road around 9:15 a.m. Sunday.
Officials said they found one person was suffering from a stab wound.
The patient was sent to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries, MEDIC said.
No additional details have been made available.
This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates
