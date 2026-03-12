Clyburn, key Biden supporter, seeks reelection in South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina Congressman James Clyburn announced he is running for reelection.

The news came during a campaign event Thursday morning at the South Carolina Democratic Party’s headquarters.

Clyburn has been the 6th Congressional District representative since 1993.

He famously gave life to then-candidate Joe Biden’s 2020 presidential campaign when he endorsed Biden days before the South Carolina primary.

“Earlier today, I signed paperwork – which will be filed on Monday – to seek the Democratic nomination for reelection to the United States House of Representatives. My vision for South Carolina remains, what it always has been, to do my best to make America’s greatness accessible and affordable for all.

“As your Congressman, I promise to continue fighting to make healthcare, education, energy, housing and other necessities, including high-speed broadband, accessible and affordable for the people of the 6th Congressional District and South Carolina. Protecting Social Security and Medicare for our seniors, providing sustenance and shelter for our vulnerable, and pursuing greater opportunities for our children will always be the foundations of my public service.”

©2026 Cox Media Group