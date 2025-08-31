1 sent to hospital following south Charlotte fire, MEDIC says

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte firefighters battled blazes at a south Charlotte home Saturday night.

MEDIC and the Charlotte Fire Department responded to a house fire at the 10600 block of Stallions Glen Lane with smoke showing on arrival.

Charlotte Fire said 30 firefighters controlled the fire within 28 minutes. And it said no injuries were reported.

MEDIC said one person was transported to the hospital.

Investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire.

No additional details have been made available.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

