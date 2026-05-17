2 arrested, 1 hospitalized following high-speed motorcycle chase, leading to Monroe crash

MONROE, N.C. — Two people were arrested after officers spotted them riding motorcycles recklessly, resulting in a crash.

Monroe Police said they spotted three motorcyclists driving recklessly down East Roosevelt Boulevard around 6:45 p.m. on Saturday.

Officers said they attempted to initiate a traffic stop near the intersection of West Roosevelt Boulevard and Morgan Mill Road.

Police said all three bikers were driving above 100 mph while dangerously splitting lanes and weaving through traffic.

Officers ended the chase near Dickerson Boulevard because it was deemed dangerous to public safety.

A few minutes later, police said they received a call about a motorcycle crash near Woodbrook Lane. Officers said the motorcycle involved was one of the three that had fled from the traffic stop.

The unidentified biker involved was sent to a hospital with serious injuries.

Officials said the other two bikes were found abandoned nearby. The bikers had fled on foot. Police said they caught up to the suspects and both were arrested.

Police arrested 24-year-old Wilson Mondragon-Betancurth and 20-year-old Hector Rosas Carillo. Both are from Charlotte, police said.

The two face charges of felony flee to elude arrest, failing to stop for blue lights and sirens, no operator’s license, and no motorcycle endorsement.

Both motorcycles were seized, police said, and the suspects are being held at the Union County Detention Center.

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