1 seriously hurt after crash on I-85 in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — MEDIC said one person was seriously injured Saturday night following a crash at the intersection of Interstate 85 South and Sugar Creek Road that left all southbound lanes shut down.

Channel 9’s Tina Terry was live at the scene where a car was overturned and resting on top of another vehicle.

>>LINK: Stay updated on live traffic conditions

Channel 9’s Tina Terry was live at the scene where a car was overturned and resting on top of another vehicle.

No additional details have been made available.

©2026 Cox Media Group