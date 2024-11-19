1 seriously hurt after truck crashes into tree in Steele Creek

CHARLOTTE — Steele Creek Road was blocked near the North Carolina-South Carolina border after a serious crash Tuesday morning.

The crash happened at about 5:45 a.m. on Steele Creek Road near Hamilton Road.

Channel 9 went to the scene and spotted a pickup truck that had crashed into a tree. The doors had been removed so emergency crews could get to a victim inside.

A helicopter was called to airlift one person to the hospital. We asked MEDIC about the extent of their injuries, and we’re waiting for an update.

The road was blocked for over an hour Tuesday morning. By about 7:15 a.m., traffic began flowing again.

We’ll update this story when more information is available. Check back for updates.

