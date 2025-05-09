Historic hotel in Blowing Rock to be demolished

BLOWING ROCK, N.C. — A historic hotel in the North Carolina High Country is being torn down.

The Green Park Inn in Blowing Rock, which was built back in 1891, is set for demolition.

During its 133-year history, the hotel’s guests included 2 presidents, Annie Oakley, and Margaret Mitchell, who penned a portion of Gone with the Wind while staying at the hotel.

On Friday, Channel 9 crews spotted workers trying to salvage some of the wood from the historic hotel.

The town of Blowing Rock said the new owner wants to build condos and a forty-room hotel on the site.

