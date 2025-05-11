2 killed in house fire in Gaston County

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — Officials say that two people are dead after a house fire Sunday morning near Cherryville.

Emergency dispatch officials say that they were called to the 4300 block of Old Lincolnton Road around 10 a.m. for a house fire.

EMS officials tell us that two people were pronounced dead following the fire.

Family members of the victims tell Channel 9’s Glenn Counts that a grandfather and granddaughter were killed in the fire.

Firefighters from multiple different departments could seen on Old Lincolnton Road.

So far there is no word on what started this fire in Gaston County.

