1 seriously hurt in CATS bus stabbing; no arrests made, CMPD says

CHARLOTTE — Someone was seriously hurt after being stabbed on a city bus, police said Wednesday.

It happened on East Sugar Creek Road, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

In an alert sent through their app, CMPD said the victim was taken to a hospital after he was stabbed multiple times on a Charlotte Area Transportation System bus.

Channel 9′s Evan Donovan spoke with someone who called 911.

“The CATS bus stopped like it normally does here on Sugar Creek Road,” said the man who didn’t want to be identified. “Three people got off. One came up toward the old nightclub through the Asian market. Two others went toward Tryon (Street). I noticed one had a bloody sleeve and was stumbling. He collapsed. I realized that he’d been stabbed, and I called 911 and administered first aid until MEDIC arrived.”

Police did not say exactly when the incident happened.

No arrests have been made, CMPD said.

It’s not clear what led up to the incident.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

(WATCH BELOW: 2 facing charges following fight on CATS bus in east Charlotte)

2 facing charges following fight on CATS bus in east Charlotte

©2023 Cox Media Group