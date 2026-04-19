1 seriously hurt in crash in University City, MEDIC says

CHARLOTTE — One person was seriously hurt in a crash in University City early Sunday morning.

MEDIC responded to the crash on East W.T. Harris Boulevard at East McCullough Drive just before 12:45 a.m.

They found one patient with life-threatening injuries, MEDIC said.

The person was sent to a hospital to be treated.

The crash has not cleared, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police traffic information.

No additional details have been made available.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

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