CHARLOTTE — One person has been seriously hurt following a shooting in northwest Charlotte Friday night, according to MEDIC.

The incident occurred around 10 p.m. along Hoskins Mill Lane.

MEDIC said the victim was taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

It is unclear what led up to this shooting.

This is a developing story; check back for updates.

