1 seriously hurt in north Charlotte crash, MEDIC says

CHARLOTTE — A person has been seriously hurt following a crash in north Charlotte Thursday morning, according to MEDIC.

The incident occurred around 5 a.m. on WT Harris Boulevard near the ramp to Interstate 85.

MEDIC said the person was taken to an area for treatment of serious injuries.

The crash has caused the roads between WT Harris Boulevard and Interstate 85 to be closed.

Drivers are asked to seek an alternate route.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

