CHALROTTE — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a fatal crash in east Charlotte.

The incident occurred on the 3600 block of North Sharon Amity Road.

It is unclear what led up to this crash.

This is a developing story; check wsoctv.com for updates.

VIDEO: 1 killed, 1 hurt in crash in Matthews, MEDIC says

1 killed, 1 hurt in crash in Matthews, MEDIC says

©2024 Cox Media Group