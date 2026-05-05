1 seriously hurt in northwest Charlotte shooting

CHARLOTTE — One person was seriously hurt in a northwest Charlotte shooting Monday night, MEDIC said.

It happened around 9 p.m. on South Hoskins Road, off Rozzelles Ferry Road.

MEDIC said the patient’s injuries are life-threatening.

At the scene, officers with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department were seen investigating and searching for evidence with metal detectors.

Channel 9 is asking CMPD if anyone will face charges.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

©2026 Cox Media Group