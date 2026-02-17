Local

1 seriously hurt in west Charlotte school bus crash

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
CHARLOTTE — A crash involving a school bus in west Charlotte left one person seriously hurt Tuesday morning, MEDIC said.

It happened around 6:30 a.m. on Beatties Ford Road near Northwest School of the Arts.

This crash is having a big impact on the morning commute in the area. Beatties Ford Road is closed in a stretch between Lasalle Street and Oaklawn Avenue.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools sent a message to families in response to the crash. The district said the bus driver immediately followed all safety protocols, and no students or staff were hurt.

Channel 9 is asking for more information about what led up to the crash.

Most Read