School bus crashes into woods in Gaston County

GASTONIA, N.C. — A school bus drove off a Gaston County road and crashed into the woods Thursday afternoon.

At about 3:10 p.m., Gaston Emergency Medical Services said there was one person who had minor injuries and taken to a hospital, but paramedics were checking others out.

The wreck happened at Jenkins and Jenkins Dairy roads near Gastonia.

Gastonia Police said children were on the bus and one child has a possible broken arm. They asked for people to avoid the area.

Chopper 9 Skyzoom was over the scene and saw several emergency personnel respond to the crash that involved school bus No. 505.

Gaston County Schools officials said at about 3:20 p.m. they are aware of the incident and are gathering information.

No additional details have been made available.

