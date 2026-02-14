1 seriously hurt in west Charlotte shooting, MEDIC says

CHARLOTTE — One person was injured in a shooting in west Charlotte early Saturday morning, MEDIC said.
Just before 2 a.m. on Valentine’s Day, MEDIC responded to the scene of a shooting on Baltimore Avenue.
Paramedics said they found that one person had been shot.
The patient was transported to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries, officials said.
No additional details have been made available.
This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.
