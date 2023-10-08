1 seriously injured after shooting in south Charlotte, MEDIC says

CHARLOTTE — One person was seriously injured after a shooting in south Charlotte on Saturday night.
According to MEDIC, the incident happened around 9:20 p.m. on Baltimore Avenue near South Tryon Street.
One person was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Channel 9 has reached out to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department for more information about what led up to the shooting and who may be involved.
Details are limited at this time.
This is a developing story; check back at wsoctv.com for updates.
