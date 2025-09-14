1 seriously injured in Uptown stabbing, MEDIC says

CHARLOTTE — One person was seriously injured in an Uptown stabbing, MEDIC said.

MEDIC responded to the intersection of South Tryon Street and 4th Street around 2:40 a.m. Sunday.

There, they found one person with serious injuries, suffering from a stab wound. The patient was transported to a nearby hospital, MEDIC said.

No additional details have been made available.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

WATCH: ‘Her life mattered’: Charlotte vigil remembers Ukrainian woman killed on light rail

‘Her life mattered’: Charlotte vigil remembers Ukrainian woman killed on light rail

©2025 Cox Media Group