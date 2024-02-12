Investigators search home where Conover mom of 2 was last seen a year ago

CONOVER, N.C. — It’s been more than a year since anyone has seen a mom of two young children in Conover.

Isabella Arenas disappeared from her home in December 2022.

Channel 9′s Dave Faherty learned a search warrant was executed at that home along Eastway Lane on Friday. Police said they also used cadaver dogs to search the property for the 28-year-old.

The police chief said Monday morning they have a lot of questions about Arenas’ disappearance. According to the search warrant, investigators went to the home looking for firearms, knives or other items “that may have been used to facilitate a murder.”

Arenas’ children still live at the home with their father. Faherty spoke with him briefly Monday morning and he said he doesn’t know where Arenas is and believes that she possibly left on her own.

Police said the father was the last person to see her alive.

Channel 9 has confirmed that police were called to the home three months earlier before her disappearance on a domestic-related call.

