1 shot, 1 in custody after shooting near shopping center in Gaston County

STANLEY, N.C. — Police in Gaston County are investigating after a shooting at near a shopping center Friday morning left one person injured.

Officers responded to the crime scene in the parking lot of Dollar General on East Dallas Road in Stanley around 11:15 a.m.

According to the officers, one person is being treated for their injuries and another is in custody.

Police say that there is no threat to the public and that the suspect and the victim know each other.

Officials are asking the public to avoid the area while they continue their investigation.

This is a developing story and we will provide updates as they become available.

RELATED STORY: ‘Nothing short of a miracle’: Wife’s quick action saves husband from heart attack

‘Nothing short of a miracle’: Wife’s quick action saves husband from heart attack

©2026 Cox Media Group