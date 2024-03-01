1 shot in Gastonia, GEMS says

GASTONIA, N.C. — One person was hospitalized Thursday night after a shooting in Gastonia, Gaston County Emergency Services said.

#BREAKING One person has been taken to the hospital with life threatening injuries after a shooting on the 700 block of S. Weldon Street in Gastonia, GEMS says. We are working to get more details and will have the latest on @wsoctv at 11. pic.twitter.com/YepTmYVpYf — Coleman Montgomery (@colemanreports) March 1, 2024

The shooting victim was found on North Weldon Street, which is off Interstate 85.

Paramedics said the injuries were life-threatening.

No further information was released.

