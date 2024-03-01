1 shot in Gastonia, GEMS says

GASTONIA, N.C. — One person was hospitalized Thursday night after a shooting in Gastonia, Gaston County Emergency Services said.
#BREAKING One person has been taken to the hospital with life threatening injuries after a shooting on the 700 block of S. Weldon Street in Gastonia, GEMS says. We are working to get more details and will have the latest on @wsoctv at 11. pic.twitter.com/YepTmYVpYf— Coleman Montgomery (@colemanreports) March 1, 2024
The shooting victim was found on North Weldon Street, which is off Interstate 85.
Paramedics said the injuries were life-threatening.
No further information was released.
This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.
VIDEO: Gastonia pharmacist accused of providing Oxycodone, Xanax without prescription
©2024 Cox Media Group