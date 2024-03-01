Local

1 shot in Gastonia, GEMS says

By WSOCTV.com News Staff

Gastonia shooting Scene of shooting on Feb. 29, 2024, on North Weldon Street in Gastonia, paramedics said.

GASTONIA, N.C. — One person was hospitalized Thursday night after a shooting in Gastonia, Gaston County Emergency Services said.

The shooting victim was found on North Weldon Street, which is off Interstate 85.

Paramedics said the injuries were life-threatening.

No further information was released.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

