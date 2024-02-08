Local

Argument leads to double shooting in Gastonia, police say

By WSOCTV.com News Staff

Scene of double shooting on Feb. 7, 2024, in the 700 block of Betty Street in Gastonia. (GASTONIA PD)

GASTONIA, N.C. — An argument between two people at about 8 p.m. Wednesday led to a shooting in the 700 block of Betty Street in Gastonia.

Both are in custody and being treated for non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

There is no danger to the public.

No further information was released.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

