Argument leads to double shooting in Gastonia, police say

GASTONIA, N.C. — An argument between two people at about 8 p.m. Wednesday led to a shooting in the 700 block of Betty Street in Gastonia.
Both are in custody and being treated for non-life-threatening injuries, police said.
There is no danger to the public.
BREAKING | @GPDNC investigating double shooting on Betty St. Working to get details. @wsoctv pic.twitter.com/bApzdgyji0— Jonathan Lowe (@JonathanUpdates) February 8, 2024
No further information was released.
This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.
VIDEO: 1 killed in crash on I-85 near Gastonia
©2024 Cox Media Group