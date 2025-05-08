Shooting under investigation at north Charlotte gas station

CHARLOTTE — We’re looking into a shooting that happened Thursday morning in north Charlotte, but MEDIC says the victim wasn’t found when they got there.

MEDIC confirmed it was called for a shooting on W. Sugar Creek Road just south of Interstate 85. It happened around 5:30 a.m.

Channel 9 went to the scene and spotted multiple Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department officers blocking off a Shell gas station in the area with crime scene tape.

We’ve asked for information about the victim and any potential suspects.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

