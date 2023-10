CHARLOTTE — One person was shot in east Charlotte on Sunday, MEDIC said.

MEDIC transported the individual to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The shooting happened around 3:30 p.m. near the 2600 block of Central Avenue.

It is not clear what led up to the shooting.

The victim’s identity has not been released.

This is a developing story. Check wsoctv.com for updates.

