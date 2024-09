CHARLOTTE — One person was fatally shot Friday night in east Charlotte, MEDIC said.

The shooting happened at about 7 p.m. on Burnt Umber Drive off Plott Road.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department confirmed its Homicide Unit is on the scene of the death investigation.

Channel 9 has a crew on the way to the scene.

No additional details have been made available.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.









