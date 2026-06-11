Indian Land woman fatally presses gas pedal instead of brake

INDIAN LAND, S.C. — A 63-year-old Indian Land woman died on the evening of June 10 after inadvertently pressing the gas pedal instead of the brake while attempting to re-enter her vehicle.

The incident occurred in the parking lot of Madison Ridge Apartments and involved the vehicle striking the driver and other cars.

The driver, Margaret McWeeney of Indian Land, reportedly exited her vehicle after stopping, unaware that the transmission was still in reverse.

When the vehicle began to roll backward, she attempted to regain control by re-entering the car. In this attempt, she mistakenly pressed the gas pedal.

The vehicle accelerated in reverse, collecting McWeeney and striking nearby vehicles before coming to a stop. McWeeney was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol and the Lancaster County Coroner’s Office are investigating the incident. No further details are available at this time.

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