1 shot, seriously hurt in west Charlotte, MEDIC says

CHARLOTTE — One person was seriously hurt after being shot in west Charlotte on Thursday.

Officials say the shooting happened on Ashley Road near Alleghany Street just before 8:45 p.m.

MEDIC says they took one person to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department has not released any information about what led up to the shooting or the identities of those involved.

Details are limited at this time.

This is a developing story; check back at wsoctv.com for updates.

