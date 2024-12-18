1 person hurt in University City shooting, MEDIC says

CHARLOTTE — A person was shot in the University City area overnight Tuesday, MEDIC says.

Officers and crime scene investigators with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department were on the scene around midnight near the Comfort Suites on University City Boulevard.

MEDIC says the victim was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

We’ve asked the CMPD if a suspect was arrested and we’re working on getting more details. Check wsoctv.com for updates.

