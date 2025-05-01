Historic Plaza Midwood-area mansion sells for $2M under original asking price

CHARLOTTE — A historic mansion on the edge of Plaza Midwood recently sold for $3.75 million — $2 million less than its original asking price.

The property on Maymont Place, known as both the Barnhardt-Cramer House and the Charles E. Barnhardt House, entered the market in January 2024 at $5.75 million. It underwent several price reductions in the subsequent months, selling on April 23, according to Mecklenburg County real estate records.

The home was purchased by the managing partner of a global law firm’s Charlotte office, records show. The seller was Matt Ewers, owner and president of Charlotte-based luxury builder Grandfather Homes.

Ewers had owned the home since 2019, moving in with his family while the property underwent an extensive renovation.

Read more and take a peek inside the home here.

VIDEO: Archaeologists uncover 1,200-year-old luxurious mansion in Israel

Archaeologists uncover 1,200-year-old luxurious mansion in Israel “In one wing, there was a hall paved with a marble and stone floor and walls decorated with frescoes,” the authority said. (NCD)

©2025 Cox Media Group