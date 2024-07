CHARLOTTE — Someone was shot Friday night in Uptown Charlotte, MEDIC said.

Police have not said if anyone has been caught.

The shooting happened on East Ninth Street by the light rail and North Brevard Street.

The person who was shot had life-threatening injuries, MEDIC said. They were taken to Atrium Health CMC.

No additional details have been made available.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

