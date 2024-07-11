16-year-old arrested in shooting spree across Charlotte, sources say

CHARLOTTE — A 16-year-old has been arrested in connection with a shooting spree across Charlotte early Tuesday morning, multiple sources tell Channel 9.

The teen’s charges have not yet been released. The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is expected to share more in a press conference Thursday afternoon.

A deadly shooting at about 1:05 a.m. on Statesville Avenue started the 30-minute rampage, officials with CMPD said. Mustaffa Muhammad, 58, was shot and killed inside his car on Statesville Avenue. Loved ones said he was returning home from work.

Then at about 1:09 a.m., someone shot at a bicyclist near the intersection of Newland Road and LaSalle Street. Just after that, officers found a victim who said his vehicle was shot while he was driving on LaSalle Street near Interstate 77. Neither of those victims were hurt.

At about 1:11 a.m., someone in a vehicle shot at a group in the 2100 block of Catherine Simmons Avenue. Rounds were also shot into an apartment, hitting a female, CMPD said. She was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

Then at about 1:25 a.m., a gunman shot a bicyclist riding on Nations Ford Road in southwest Charlotte. The victim had non-life-threatening injuries. A round struck an apartment building on Kingsford Drive, as well.

>> Crime Stoppers is offering up to $10,000 reward for any information leading to an arrest in this investigation.

CMPD said, “If you live in the area of the incidents and you believe you were shot at and/or your property was struck by gunfire please call 911. Residents can also call 704-432-TIPS and ask to speak directly to a Homicide Unit detective.”

