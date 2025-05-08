Processed chicken truck catches fire on Independence Boulevard

MATTHEWS, N.C. — The Matthews Fire Department was called to put out a fire on a semi-trailer carrying processed chicken Thursday morning.

The fire happened on the inbound lanes of Independence Boulevard near Matthews-Mint Hill Road. Crews were able to get the flames put out within minutes.

According to the Matthews Fire Department, the fire started from a rear axle of the trailer brakes before spreading to the trailer.

Officials said the truck was carrying processed chicken parts for Perdue through a third-party vendor. The truck was towed to a nearby wrecker.

Nobody was reported to be hurt in the fire.

