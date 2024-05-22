Local

1 stabbed, 1 shot in University City, MEDIC says

By WSOCTV.com News Staff

1 shot, 1 stabbed on Charidge Lane

CHARLOTTE — One person was stabbed and another was shot in Charlotte’s University City neighborhood on Wednesday afternoon, paramedics said.

It happened just after 2:30 p.m. on Charidge Lane. The street runs off University City Boulevard near North Graham Street.

MEDIC said two people were taken to the hospital and both had life-threatening injuries. One was stabbed and the other was shot.

It’s not clear if police are looking for a suspect.

>> Channel 9′s Hannah Goetz is at the scene and is working to learn what led up to the incident.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

