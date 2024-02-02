1 taken to hospital after east Charlotte shooting

CHARLOTTE — One person was taken to a hospital Thursday night after they were shot in east Charlotte, MEDIC said.

Law enforcement responded to the area of Branch Fork Road and Bradstreet Commons Way at about 7 p.m.

The shooting victim had life-threatening injuries and was taken from the scene near Harrisburg Road to Atrium CMC.

No further information was released.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

