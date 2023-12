CHARLOTTE — One person was shot in north Charlotte Friday night, according to MEDIC.

It happened on Statesville Road shortly after 11 p.m. The person was taken to the hospital, MEDIC said.

It is unclear what led up to the shooting.

Channel 9 is working to learn more.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

(WATCH BELOW: 1 hurt in east Charlotte shooting, MEDIC says)

1 hurt in east Charlotte shooting, MEDIC says

©2023 Cox Media Group