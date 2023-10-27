1 year since Shanquella Robinson’s death, here’s where the investigation stands

CHARLOTTE — It’s been nearly one year since Shanquella Robinson’s mysterious death in Mexico. Still, no one faces charges in the case.

Channel 9’s Joe Bruno has followed every development in the investigation into the Charlotte woman’s death.

Her family hasn’t given up their fight for justice, and on Friday, the attorney on Robinson’s case told Bruno there is still movement behind the scenes.

To this day, no one is able to say how Robinson died. The 25-year-old traveled to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico with a group of people she considered friends.

She never came home.

Her friends told family that she died of alcohol poisoning, but a video surfaced of her being attacked. The autopsy in Mexico said she died of neck and spinal cord injuries.

The FBI opened an investigation but ultimately, no federal charges were filed.

A Mecklenburg County autopsy did not find neck or spinal cord injuries and listed her cause of death as undetermined.

Bruno met with Robinson’s father, Bernard, at Shanquella’s grave on Friday. He said every day is a struggle, but he is determined to keep pushing for answers.

“I just don’t understand,” he said. “Really don’t, I just don’t understand, but only thing I could do is just stand on my faith.”

