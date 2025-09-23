10 charged in Clover drug bust tied to gang; 1 suspect still on the run

YORK COUNTY, S.C. — Ten people are facing charges after investigators uncovered a drug operation they say was tied to a gang and run out of a Clover barbershop and convenience store. Detectives seized meth, cocaine, fentanyl, crack, and 13 guns, but one suspect is still wanted.

“You cannot help but notice that violent crime and dealing drugs go hand and hand like peanut butter and jelly,” said Solicitor Kevin Brackett. “The entire operation was run through a shop in Clover -- barbershop/convenience store.”

Detectives say suspect, Cornell Anthony Tucker, lived in the barber shop and convenience store on Kings Mountain Street in Clover.

He oversaw daily operations and also distributed drugs from there, the sheriff said.

“Clover is a lot safer because of this,” said Chief Randy Grice.

They said another suspect, Aaron Jerome Floyd, is a documented gang member and leader of Blood gang sets in Clover and surrounding areas.

Officials have linked the drug operation to a shooting at Roosevelt Community Park in March.

Gunfire erupted as kids played softball. No one was hurt.

Tymael Gerald Francis was arrested in Charlotte on the morning of the operation on the York County charges.

However, officers said he met the bond requirements in Mecklenburg County and was released from jail.

They are still searching for him. If you’ve seen him, call Crime Stoppers of York County: 877- 409-4321.

VIDEO: Shots fired in York County park near youth baseball team