17-year-old identified as suspect in shooting at York County park

CLOVER, S.C. — A 17-year-old has been identified in connection with a shooting in a local park last month, according to the Clover Police Department.

On March 26, police responded to Roosevelt Park after hearing reports about a shooting taking place as a youth baseball team was playing on the field.

When officers arrived at the park, they saw a 2021 black Hyundai believed to be involved leaving the area.

On April 2, police announced they had identified the suspect in this incident.

Arrest warrants were then issued for a 17-year-old, who will be charged as an adult.

Anyone with information about the suspect’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Clover Police Department at 803-222-9494.

