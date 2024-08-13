10 years, still no arrests for deadly hit-and-run in Catawba County

CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. — This week marks the 10-year anniversary of an unsolved deadly hit-and-run crash in Catawba County.

On Aug. 18, 2014, John Morrison was walking to his girlfriend’s house along Highway 321 when he was hit and killed. On Tuesday, Channel 9′s Dave Faherty learned state troopers are still trying to identify the driver.

State troopers said despite the traffic on that stretch of the highway, it might have taken hours after the hit-and-run for Morrison’s body to be discovered.

His mother, Diane Bridges, still remembers the moment she learned her son had died.

Bridges said she was just 15 years old when she gave birth to John and made the difficult decision to give him up for adoption. But the two reconnected as adults and became very close.

Bridges said she had spoken to him before the deadly crash because he wanted help making a carrot cake for his girlfriend’s birthday.

Because he suffered from seizures, family members said Morrison was unable to drive and planned to walk to her home and surprise her. But he was found the next morning in the median not far from the Highway 127 bridge.

Faherty spoke with the lead investigator about the case Tuesday morning. He said he’s hopeful someone does come forward.

>> On Eyewitness News starting at 5 p.m., the challenges they’re facing and some of the things they’ve done to find the person responsible.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

(PREVIOUS: 1 killed in Catawba Co. hit-and-run)

1 killed in Catawba Co. hit-and-run 1 killed in Catawba Co. hit-and-run

©2024 Cox Media Group