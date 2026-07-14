Cornelius looking to make new I-77 exit a reality

CORNELIUS, N.C. — If you’ve ever driven on Interstate 77 in Cornelius, it’s likely you’ve sat in traffic at any given time of the day. Now, town leaders say they’re trying to help with congestion.

Local leaders in Cornelius told Channel 9’s Erika Jackson that a new exit could fix some of the traffic near Lake Norman.

The town recently received $4.7 million in federal funding, and the money will go toward planning a new interchange at I-77 and Westmoreland Road.

Cornelius Mayor Denis Bilodeau says this is a critical move to improving the flow of traffic and keeping up with growth in the region.

Cornelius Town Commissioner Colin Furcht told Jackson that he believes there’s enough support for Exit 27 to make it a reality, but it won’t be cheap.

“That 4.7 million is to just make sure it’s a feasible project,” Furcht said. “We’re hearing numbers around $100m to get this project started. Certainly the town isn’t responsible for that whole piece.”

Furcht told Jackson that the town has been planning for a project like this for years.

Watch Eyewitness News at 5 p.m. to learn what it’ll take to complete the project, and when it might be finished.

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