CHARLOTTE — Officials with the University of North Carolina Charlotte say 10,000 gallons of untreated wastewater was released Monday into Toby Creek, which runs through the campus.

The university says the wastewater came from a collection system near Cameron Boulevard and University Road.

It will not affect drinking water on campus.

