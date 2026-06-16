SUV hits, kills 78-year-old woman in parking lot of busy Concord shopping center

CONCORD, N.C. — A 78-year-old woman was hit and killed while walking in a parking lot on Tuesday afternoon, Concord police said.

Chopper 9 Skyzoom was over the scene of the shopping center across from Concord Mills shortly after 1 p.m. Emergency crews were in front of the Total Wine & More at 8054 Concord Mills Blvd.

The woman was in a crosswalk when a Toyota Rav4 hit her, police said. She died at the scene.

The driver of the Toyota, a 77-year-old woman, had a medical emergency after officers got there. Paramedics took her to Atrium Health Cabarrus, police said.

Police do not know if the driver was having a medical emergency when she struck the pedestrian.

The investigation is ongoing.

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