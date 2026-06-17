Proposed state move to recoup I-77 toll lane costs sparks outrage

CHARLOTTE — A Mecklenburg County commissioner is calling a proposed state move a “power grab” as lawmakers consider withholding funding from Charlotte and several nearby towns over their decision to pull support for the I‑77 toll lane project.

Local leaders are meeting this week as tensions rise over a proposed state amendment that could force cities and towns to repay $60 million for previously completed work on the project.

The renewed debate comes after the Charlotte Regional Transportation Planning Organization voted last month to rescind its support for the toll lanes from uptown to the South Carolina line.

A new draft amendment, set to be considered in the state Senate on Wednesday, would require municipalities that voted against the project to reimburse the North Carolina Department of Transportation based on their voting power within the CRTPO.

Mecklenburg County commissioners said Monday night they are standing by their original vote opposing the toll lanes. The county holds three of the CRTPO’s 74 votes.

Commissioners also questioned the legality of the proposed amendment and accused some state leaders of using financial threats to pressure local governments.

“I think it is clear that it has intended to threaten and coerce,” said Vice‑Chair Leigh Altman.

Commissioner Susan Rodriguez‑McDowell echoed that concern. “In my view this is retaliatory governance as opposed to representative governance,” she said. “If you think this doesn’t make sense, you are right — because it doesn’t.”

Altman reiterated that the board’s position has not changed since the project was first proposed. “We continue in that advocacy today,” she said.

The CRTPO meets Tuesday night, and while the toll lane project is listed for discussion, members could take action. A simple majority would be needed to revive the project, meaning several municipalities would have to reverse their votes.

Meanwhile, Monroe leaders will discuss their stance Wednesday morning. Mayor Robert Burns said the possibility of having to repay the state has raised serious concerns.

“It doesn’t matter if it was $20,000 or $30,000 or if it was 300 million,” Burns said. “It’s still money that’s coming out of our taxpayers’ pockets, and so genuinely it’s a huge concern for me.”

Monroe was one of seven communities, along with Charlotte, Mecklenburg County, Cornelius, Davidson, Matthews, Mint Hill, and Huntersville, that voted to rescind support for the toll lanes. All could be responsible for repayment if the amendment passes.

The CRTPO’s meeting Tuesday night could determine whether the I‑77 South toll lane project is revived.

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