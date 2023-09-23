101-year-old Charlotte woman looks back on life on National Centenary Day

CHARLOTTE — Friday marked National Centenary Day, a day to honor people who have lived more than a century.

Olive Pasek is 101 and lives at Brookdale Charlotte East, which is a senior living facility in east Charlotte.

Pasek shared her first thoughts of moving to Charlotte and what she thinks helped her live past 100.

“Course I never smoked, drank very little, tried to take care of my health,” Pasek said. “When I first came to Charlotte, I was driving of course, and I was amazed at the traffic here.”

Pasek said she’s an avid walker and is the first in her family to live past 100.

