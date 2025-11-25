$106 million upgrade planned for Rock Hill’s Interstate 77 interchange

ROCK HILL, S.C. — The Interstate 77 interchange at Exit 82 in Rock Hill is set to undergo a $106 million upgrade, with York County contributing $11 million to the project.

The South Carolina Department of Transportation and the Rock Hill-Fort Mill Area Transportation Study have proposed a funding plan for the Interstate 77 interchange at Exit 82 in Rock Hill.

“It’s just not available (yet),” said transportation study Administrator David Hooper, referring to the federal funds tied up in debt service for Exit 85.

The proposed upgrades at Exit 82 include new ramps and lanes, with construction expected to begin by 2028 at the earliest, according to the Herald.

However, the timeline is contingent on securing funding, as Hooper’s group will remain in debt service until 2031 due to the Fort Mill project.

York County has been proactive in seeking additional funding options, applying for money from the South Carolina Transportation Infrastructure Bank in 2019. The bank approved nearly $75 million for Exits 82 and 85, with $32.5 million allocated to Exit 82.

Negotiations with the infrastructure bank have resulted in a resolution to maintain initial funding from the county, federal sources, and the bank, while adding $30 million from the bank, $11 million from the county, and $21 million from the transportation department for bridge deck repair.

State Secretary of Transportation Justin Powell emphasized the importance of coordinating construction efforts to minimize public inconvenience, stating, “If you’re going to inconvenience the public, you might as well do it one time and not twice.”

The $106 million plan marks a significant step forward for the Exit 82 project, with officials aiming to finalize agreements between the Department of Transportation, York County, and the infrastructure bank.

“That will be able to get us to sign term sheets between DOT, York County, and the (infrastructure) bank to really go forward,” Powell said.

VIDEO: $45 million project begins on interchange in west Charlotte

$45 million project begins on interchange in west Charlotte

©2025 Cox Media Group