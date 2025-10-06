$45 million project begins on interchange in west Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — Crews will begin a $45 million improvement project at the I-85 and I-485 interchange in West Charlotte starting Monday night.

>>LINK: Stay updated on live traffic conditions

The project will involve lane closures on I-85 southbound between I-485 and Moores Chapel Road nightly from 9 PM until 5 a.m. through November.

Improvements include widening the ramps and building a new bridge on Sam Wilson Road over the interchange.The entire project is expected to be completed by the fall of 2028.

VIDEO: Contract for expansion project on I-85 west of Charlotte awarded to Lane Construction Corp.

Contract for expansion project on I-85 west of Charlotte awarded to Lane Construction Corp.

©2025 Cox Media Group