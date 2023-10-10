107 employees impacted by Smithfield’s plant closure in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — Smithfield Foods will close its Charlotte processing plant, which affects 107 employees, officials with the company announced on Monday.

The production will be transferred to its facility in Tar Heel, North Carolina, to increase efficiency and better utilize existing capacity.

The company will provide financial and other transition assistance to those employees.

There will be a financial incentive package for hourly employees to remain at the Charlotte plant until the final day of production in December.

“Providing transition support to our Charlotte employees is our No. 1 priority,” said Doug Sutton, chief manufacturing officer for Smithfield Foods. “We appreciate their commitment to producing good food responsibly, and we hope many of them will continue in roles at other Smithfield locations.”

Smithfield employs nearly 40,000 people in the U.S. and more than 10,000 in North Carolina.

