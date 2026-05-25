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Charlotte smoke shop owner charged with meth trafficking, illegal gambling

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
Charlotte smoke shop owner charged with meth trafficking, illegal gambling
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

CHARLOTTE — A man was arrested on Sunday for running a smoke shop, which he used to run illegal gambling operations and sell meth out of, police said.

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OnlyZa Dispensary has two locations in Charlotte: one on West Sugar Creek Road and the other on Rozzelles Ferry Road. It’s unclear if these alleged activities occurred at both shops.

Bom Romah

Bom Romah was charged with:

  • Maintaining vehicle, dwelling or place for controlled substances (felony)
  • Conspiracy to commit a felony
  • Trafficking in methamphetamine
  • Felony possession of a Schedule I controlled substance
  • Possession of drug paraphernalia

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